RITES Q2 profit rises two-fold to Rs 237 cr

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:37 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:25 IST
RITES Ltd on Wednesday posted a two-fold increase in consolidated profit at Rs 237.21 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 111.87 crore in the year-ago period, RITES Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated total revenue increased to Rs 887.86 crore in the July-September period as against Rs 477.73 crore in the year-ago period. "Consolidated EBITDA and PAT have gone up by 84.0 percent and 112 percent to Rs 339 crore and Rs 237 crore respectively over Q2FY19," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the results, the company's chairman and managing director Rajeev Mehrotra said, "I am glad to share that RITES has reported its highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly performance driven by growth in exports, turnkey works, and leasing. Besides, consultancy continues to be the key segment." "Our focus on exports has been productive and we are seeing steady upward momentum from clients," he said.

RITES is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. It is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia).

