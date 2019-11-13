Edu-tech startup Sunstone Eduversity on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 11.3 crore in seed funding led by Prime Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from LetsVenture, PS1 Ventures and Rajul Garg, a statement said.

Sunstone Eduversity, which is run by Sunstone Education Tech, will use the funds to build its network of colleges across various cities and strengthen its efforts in creating industry-ready professionals by investing in technology and curriculum, it added. Sunstone is looking at clocking a 7X growth in student enrolments and add more than 2,000 students across nine cities in 2020, the statement said.

* * * * BVR Subbu joins Ola Electric board

* Ola Electric Mobility (OEM) on Wednesday said it has appointed former Tata Motors executive BVR Subbu as a member of its board of directors. "A visionary and thought leader in the automotive industry, Subbu brings with him a wealth of experience that spans across four decades. Subbu is best known for his

stewardship of Hyundai Motors India and building the company to a position of pre-eminence in the Indian automotive industry," a statement said. Beginning his career with the Tata Administrative Service, he was seconded to Tata Motors, where he held multiple leadership responsibilities across the vehicles and spares marketing or sales, service and sales finance functions, it added.

Aakash Educational Services partners Samsung to enable digital learning for students * Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic tie-up with tech giant Samsung to offer value-added services to students to enable digital learning among them.

"The partnership will help students in getting experience of the online test environment through academic devices that will be made available by Samsung in the form of tablets and mobile phones exclusively for AESL students at a special offer price bundled with benefits such as free one-year device insurance, device exchange program, zero cost EMI schemes among other benefits," a statement said. The academic devices will help students study in a disciplined environment, it added.

