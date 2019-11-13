International Development News
Development News Edition

Business briefs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:43 IST
Business briefs

Edu-tech startup Sunstone Eduversity on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 11.3 crore in seed funding led by Prime Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from LetsVenture, PS1 Ventures and Rajul Garg, a statement said.

Sunstone Eduversity, which is run by Sunstone Education Tech, will use the funds to build its network of colleges across various cities and strengthen its efforts in creating industry-ready professionals by investing in technology and curriculum, it added. Sunstone is looking at clocking a 7X growth in student enrolments and add more than 2,000 students across nine cities in 2020, the statement said.

* * * * BVR Subbu joins Ola Electric board

* Ola Electric Mobility (OEM) on Wednesday said it has appointed former Tata Motors executive BVR Subbu as a member of its board of directors. "A visionary and thought leader in the automotive industry, Subbu brings with him a wealth of experience that spans across four decades. Subbu is best known for his

stewardship of Hyundai Motors India and building the company to a position of pre-eminence in the Indian automotive industry," a statement said. Beginning his career with the Tata Administrative Service, he was seconded to Tata Motors, where he held multiple leadership responsibilities across the vehicles and spares marketing or sales, service and sales finance functions, it added.

* * * *

Aakash Educational Services partners Samsung to enable digital learning for students * Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic tie-up with tech giant Samsung to offer value-added services to students to enable digital learning among them.

"The partnership will help students in getting experience of the online test environment through academic devices that will be made available by Samsung in the form of tablets and mobile phones exclusively for AESL students at a special offer price bundled with benefits such as free one-year device insurance, device exchange program, zero cost EMI schemes among other benefits," a statement said. The academic devices will help students study in a disciplined environment, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan eyes big scores during Ranji for Test comeback

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has not yet given up on his Test comeback and is eyeing some big knocks at the upcoming Ranji Trophy to reclaim his spot. After the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali, Dhawan will represent Delhi, whenever possible, in th...

All govt and private schools to remain shut on Thursday and Friday in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad due to severe pollution: DM.

All govt and private schools to remain shut on Thursday and Friday in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad due to severe pollution DM....

Delhi schools to be closed on Thursday, Friday as air quality deteriorates

The schools in the national capital will be closed on Thursday and Friday, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday following an order from the Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA as the air quality hovered close to emer...

India, US begin first tri-services exercise

In reflection of growing congruence in bilateral defence ties, armed forces of India and the US on Wednesday began their first tri-services exercise on the Eastern seaboard. The nine-day humanitarian assistance and disaster relief HADR exer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019