Blaming, cursing one another will not help curb pollution: Javadekar

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:48 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:48 IST
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said stubble burning has contributed up to 40 per cent of pollution in Delhi on some days in the last fortnight but "blaming and cursing one another will not help". He also exuded confidence that new technologies will help contain the menace of stubble burning and reduce pollution.

On reports that the odd-even scheme could be extended, Javadekar said,"we have seen that within 10 days of implementation of odd-even, it (AQI) reached 600 as well as 200. Therefore, I do not want to go into how much relation odd-even has (to pollution)". The Delhi government has introduced the odd-even scheme for vehicles from November 4-15 with an aim to reduce air pollution.

Talking to reporters here, he said Delhi's geographical situation is like a dish, a plate, due to which wind does not blow. "You have seen that on days when wind blows, it (pollution level) even comes down to 100-150 (AQI). But if wind does not blow, pollution does not reduce, then it causes problems," the minister said.

AQI stands for Air Quality Index. Javadekar, who took additional charge of heavy industries and public enterprises ministry on Wednesday, said the central government has made large scale efforts to check vehicular pollution which has led to positive outcomes.

However, he added that 2,000 new vehicles come to Delhi everyday. Also, the government has done a lot of work to check the dust pollution and 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board have been formed in this regard, he said.

The minister said with the advent of new technologies the need to burn stubble will be eliminated. "I am confident that by next year we will also achieve success in that, which will also show positive outcomes," he said, adding that

all stakeholders have to work together to address the pollution issue and "blaming and cursing one another will not help". The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

