Yamaha recalls 13,348 units of two bike models to fix faulty part

Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor on Wednesday said it is recalling 13,348 units of FZ 25 and Fazer 25 in order to fix a faulty part. The company is recalling 12,620 units of FZ 25 and 728 units of Fazer 25, manufactured from June 2018, with immediate effect, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

"This voluntary recall is being undertaken to address an issue related to head cover bolt loosening," it added. The affected motorcycles will be repaired free of cost at any of Yamaha authorized dealers and the owners will be contacted individually, the company said.

The two-wheeler maker is working closely with dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as convenient and efficient as possible, it added.

