Cadila Healthcare Q2 net dips 74 pc to Rs 107 cr

Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 74.32 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 107.2 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 417.5 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

The net profit during the quarter includes an impairment charge of Rs 268 crore towards Levorphanol intangibles on account of entry of a new competitor, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing. Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,393.5 crore as against Rs 2,991.6 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

