IFCI reports Q2 net profit at Rs 9 cr

Infrastructure term lender IFCI on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 8.69 crore for the second quarter ending September 30.

The state-owned firm had posted a loss of Rs 16.55 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

The total income declined to Rs 536.97 crore from Rs 702.33 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, IFCI said in a regulatory filing.

