International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sudan's bourse maps out expansion plans amid uncertainty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Sudan's bourse maps out expansion plans amid uncertainty
Image Credit: PxHere

In the small basement of a two-story building next to Khartoum's central bus station, around 40 smartly dressed men and women gather around terminals for an hour a day with one eye on the future of Sudan's fledgling financial market. The stock exchange where they work managed to avoid a crash during the months of unrest that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir this year.

And now it has ambitions to expand, once the government has stabilized an economy in crisis and ended Sudan's isolation. "With the changes that happened in Sudan we expect there will be big interest from non-Sudanese investors," said the exchange's assistant director Abdelrahman Majeed.

Though still tiny, with a market capitalization of around 8 billion pounds at the end of 2018, its trade volumes have risen steadily in local currency terms in recent years. They have increased to some 11 billion pounds ($245 million) this year from 9 billion for all of 2018, said Majeed. It has also upgraded technology with Oman's help and hopes to connect all brokers online soon, he said. Currently, only one brokerage can trade online in real-time online, traders say.

Most trade is in a type of sukuk, or Islamic bond, known as shahama. On the three days that Reuters visited the bourse, few of the 68 stocks moved. Some foreigners, notably from the Gulf, have bought into the market but many have struggled to repatriate their investments since the 2011 secession of South Sudan, which took away most of Sudan's oil wealth and caused hard currency shortages, dealers say.

The civilian government appointed as part of a transition power-sharing deal with the military plans to set up an investment body to review investment regulations, Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi told Reuters. This will encourage higher volumes once economic reforms have been enacted and inflation brought down, he said, adding that the government hoped the United States would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, which cuts it off from the global financial system.

DIVERSIFICATION

For Dima Awad, general manager at Sudan's biggest brokerage, Sanabel Securities, the market also needs to offer a greater range of tradable products, since many foreign investors are not interested in sukuk.

"We need to develop ... first the infrastructure (and) secondly we need new products," she said. "...We need the government to give more support... have a vision, on what technologies we need, how can we connect to Gulf markets."

Her brokerage is part of the bank of Khartoum, the biggest local bank, whose owners include several Gulf lenders. Meanwhile, authorities expect to issue 4 billion Sudanese pounds ($89 million) of sukuk this year, similar to the amount issued in previous years. They are the main investment tool for banks and the public and offer a chunky annual profit rate of between 17% and 20%.

Osama Elnour Saeed, an official at the Sudan Financial Services Co, which issues sukuk on behalf of the government, said the last issue had been oversubscribed as some investors were betting U.S sanctions would be lifted. But a financial source said banks had been finding a home for excess liquidity after the central bank printed more money to address a cash crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump 'too busy' to watch impeachment hearing

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he skipped the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation because he was too busy. Im too busy to watch it. Its a witch hunt, its a hoax, Im too busy to watch it. So, Im sure Ill get a re...

'Ford v Ferrari' - racing and friendship 'told at 230 mph'

You dont need to be a motor racing fan to watch Ford v Ferrari because the battle to win is played out as much between the men making the cars as those behind the wheel.Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the movie opening on Friday in ...

80 fall sick after toxic gas leaks from prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore

At least 80 people, mostly women workers, fell ill after a toxic gas leaked from a prawn processing plant in Khantapada area in Odishas Balasore district on Wednesday evening. The incident took place at around 8 pm when the gas, suspected t...

China's huge mysterious extinct ape 'Giganto' was an orangutan cousin

Genetic material extracted from a 1.9 million-year-old fossil tooth from southern China shows that the worlds largest-known ape - an extinct creature dubbed Giganto that once inhabited Southeast Asia - was an oversized cousin of todays oran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019