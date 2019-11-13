International Development News
Adyen Launches Card Issuing Offering

Adyen Launches Card Issuing Offering

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced the addition of card issuing to its offering. Adyen Issuing will enable clients to provide virtual and/or physical cards to their customers. Cards issued by Adyen can be used online, in-app, in-store, and can be integrated into mobile wallets.

Adyen Issuing will meet various client needs. It gives them the ability to issue cards for a variety of use cases, including: marketplaces paying out to cards that can then be used to pay anywhere, and online travel agencies using virtual cards to make disbursements to their airline and hotel partners.

"Adyen Issuing gives our clients the ultimate in flexibility," said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and CEO of Adyen. "It combines issuing and acquiring in a way that helps them create new and better experiences for their customers. It also helps them operationally behind the scenes — from easier reconciliation of funds to reducing the timeline for payouts to better control over their cash flow. They can offer cards to their customers without needing to go to a third party, eliminating yet another step for them."

Cards are a powerful way for clients to connect with partners and consumers, and Adyen Issuing brings many unique benefits to its clients:

  • A single, global platform offering clients a technology-forward issuing partner who can meet the needs of today and tomorrow
  • Advanced API technology, which provides clients control over onboarding, as well as the ability to customize cards with their branding
  • Powerful, real-time APIs that allow clients to be in the authorization flow and control the cardholder experience
  • Seamlessly integrated with Adyen acquiring capabilities to reduce card funding timelines and allowing for greater cash flow transparency
  • Cards issued by the client via Adyen are mobile wallet-friendly and can be used to purchase online, in-app, or in-store

"We've been working with Adyen since 2018 to process our customers' payments and we are thrilled to expand our partnership to issue cards," said Florian Jensen, Glovo's Global Fraud & Payments Director. "Adyen Issuing allows us to offer an even easier and smarter buying experience for our customers."

About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering, as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website. Learn more here: adyen.com/issuing.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/432569/Adyen_Logo.jpg

