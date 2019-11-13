International Development News
Development News Edition

Credit growth picked up rapid pace from Sep: SBI study

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:32 IST
Credit growth picked up rapid pace from Sep: SBI study

Credit growth picked up rapid pace beginning September - jumping by Rs 1.08 lakh crore - mainly helped by housing, NBFC and lately MSME, said a study by the country's largest lender SBI on Wednesday. Ecowrap, the research report, further said the week up to Diwali has shown an increase in currency in circulation of Rs 30,871 crore from the previous week, thereby showing that people have been demanding cash in the festive season.

"The sectoral data for the month of September 2019, indicates that for the first time in current fiscal credit to industry turned positive and jumped by Rs 9,700 crore, of which Rs 8,200 crore is attributable to MSME sector," the report said. As per the report, in September, the jump in retail credit at Rs 51,900 crore was nearly double that of August, of which housing loans jumped by 2.6 times.

Bank lending to NBFC sector has remained robust and the YTD growth of such is highest across all segments at 11.3 per cent. "We are less hopeful of a growth pick up in second quarter 2019-20. Out of 26 indicators, only 5 indicators were showing acceleration in September. This indicates the extend of demand slowdown in the economy is still significant and would take longer time to recover," Ecowrap said.

The SBI study said its base case projection is "a modest growth revival (in third quarter) with an inventory drawdown beginning to happen more forcefully from October onwards and an accelerated government spending (Rs 3.1 lakh crore in September which is 20 per cent of overall spending) to clear outstanding dues". Further, the yearly SBI Composite Index for October declined to 49.8 (low decline) compared to 52.2 (low growth) in September.

The monthly SBI Composite index remained volatile and was at 50.83 (low growth) in October compared to 51 (low growth) in September. The SBI Composite Index is a leading indicator for manufacturing activities in the Indian economy and aimed at foreseeing the periods of contraction and expansion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tunisia's parliament picks moderate Islamist party leader as speaker

Tunisias new parliament on Wednesday elected Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, as its speaker after the rival Heart of Tunisia party backed him, opening the way for a possible coalition government between the...

FACTBOX-'I can do whatever I want': Quotes, reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Below are quotations from the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine and noteworthy outside reaction.HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKING THIS MORNING TO ...

UPDATE 2-UK's Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes

British postal company Royal Mail on Wednesday won a high court injunction to stop strikes by its biggest union around the time of a national election on Dec. 12 and in the busy run-up to Christmas. Members of the Communication Workers Unio...

UPDATE 1-As U.S.-Turkey meeting begins, Trump praises relation with Erdogan

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lauded the U.S. relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as the leaders started a meeting to overcome mounting differences between the two NATO allies ranging from Syria policy to Turkeys purcha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019