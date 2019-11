Dutch insurer NN Group's third-quarter core profit stable

Dutch insurer NN Group said on Thursday its third-quarter core profit was roughly stable, as improving results from its casualty and property insurance businesses offset lower dividends from Dutch life insurances.

NN's operating results dropped 2% in June-September to 453 million euros ($499 million), from 463 million euros last year.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

