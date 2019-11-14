International Development News
Development News Edition

Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:28 IST
Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30 2019

Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), a global technology company, today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 68.06 crores as against Rs. 68.54 crores for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net loss for the quarter stood at Rs. 1.55 crores as against a profit of Rs. 0.35 crores for the previous quarter.

Yusuf Lanewala, Non-Executive Chairman, commented, “The company’s performance continues to be impacted by our strategy of building a talent pool suited to the dynamics of change in client needs and our increased focus on technologies, such as analytics and cloud. We believe that these endeavors, along with more business in managed services, will bring long-term growth in these emerging areas.” He further added, “It is a delight to note that the global logo wins included a premier Japanese multinational conglomerate, a prestigious investment bank in Bahrain, and a global home automation leader headquartered in the US.”

Sanjeev Kathpalia, CEO and Managing Director, added, “Despite the quarter’s results, we are pleased to have added prominent companies to our client roster, along with witnessing significant growth among many existing accounts. Notably, we are now engaged in an automation project with one of the world's largest medical technology companies. We are also working on a project for the information security division of a leading Information Communications Technologies (ICT) provider in Singapore encompassing design, functional testing, and prototyping of a portable USB 2.0 pluggable wi-fi device.” He further added, “Lastly, but importantly, we are very pleased to announce that we have opened a second office in Bengaluru in order to strengthen our service delivery capabilities.”

Other notable business highlights include:

• Secured a new logo for a Singapore-based company specializing in IoT products • Won business with a leading German multinational conglomerate

• Secured project extensions with a Fortune 500 technology company in both their Romanian and German centres of excellence • Won additional business with existing semiconductor companies

• Renewed a multi-year data centre contract with a large system integrator in the US • Awarded a multi-year extension by a large information technology company

About Mindteck

Mindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. Its legacy expertise in embedded systems, enterprise applications and testing complement its Analytics, Cloud, IoT, and RPA solutions to ensure that clients’ R&D and technology investments are maximized. Since its establishment in 1991, the company’s clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. Mindteck is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE Mindteck). Office Locations: India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Netherlands, Germany, Bahrain, Turkey, UK, US, and Canada. Development Centers: Singapore and India (Kolkata and Bengaluru). Founding Member: ‘The Atlas of Economic Complexity’ (www.atlas.cid.harvard.edu) for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University.

Website: www.mindteck.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Admissions scandal in background as S.Koreans sit for gruelling college exam

A record low number of South Korean students sat for the annual college entrance exam on Thursday, a test that many of them have prepared for since day one at school, and for which the country delayed work hours and put flights on hold.A co...

Panasonic develops new battery management technology

Panasonic announced on Thursday that it has developed a new battery management technology which measures the Electrochemical Impedance of multi-cell stacked batteries. The technology is expected to be applied to various devices that use lit...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute to mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh on his demise

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday paid tribute to legendary mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh after his demise earlier today. I pay tribute to Vashishtha Narayan Singh. He not only made his name in the academic arena but al...

More biosecurity officers to help protect NZ from pests and diseases

Another 51 quarantine officers and four new biosecurity detector dog teams will help protect New Zealand from invasive pests and diseases this summer, says Biosecurity Minister Damien OConnor.The Government is delivering on its commitment t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019