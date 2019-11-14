International Development News
Development News Edition

FTSE inches lower as 3i drop offsets Burberry surge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:49 IST
FTSE inches lower as 3i drop offsets Burberry surge
Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as a 9% drop in private equity company 3i and a handful of stocks trading ex-dividend overshadowed an earnings-driven surge in luxury brand Burberry. The main index shed 0.1% as 3i Group hit a five-month low after its first-half report and heavyweight components Sainsbury, Shell and GSK dragged as they traded without dividend entitlement.

Luxury brand Burberry, however, surged 8% as the popularity of designer Riccardo Tisci's collections boosted quarterly sales and offset declines in Hong Kong where trading was hit by ongoing protests. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was largely unchanged by 0810 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Shami, Ashwin run through Bangladesh batting

Mohammed Shamis prodigious reverse swing and Ravichandran Ashwins guile broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting, reducing the visitors to 140 for seven at tea on day one of the first Test here on Thursday. Shami 327 in 11 overs once again ...

Daimler says to cut jobs to save 1 bn euros by end-2022

Daimler said Thursday it planned to cut jobs to save more than 1.0 billion euros USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2022, as the German luxury carmaker grapples with an expensive switch to greener vehicles.By the end of 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars ...

.

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Bangladesh 1st InningsIslamc W Saha b Ishant 6 Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37 Mohammad...

US manufacturing group hacked by China as trade talks intensified-sources

As trade talks between Washington and Beijing intensified earlier this year, suspected Chinese hackers broke into an industry group for U.S. manufacturers that has helped shape President Donald Trumps trade policies, according to two people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019