Meet the mastermind behind TAVF Suresh Kurapaty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/Digpu): On a busy Thursday morning in Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre fourth edition of The Activation Venues Forum by Umbrella Aegis was inaugurated. TAVF is a platform that offers an opportunity to share, discuss and understand the Futuristic Trends, Technology, Innovations and Marketing strategies that will have a prominent impact on Ideation and Communication of Brands, Venues and Media Vehicles. It aims at integrating all marketing communication channels in one place to explore and elaborate on the future of advertising.

The Master Mind behind TAVF, is none other than Suresh Kumar Kurapaty. Suresh aims at getting leaders from digital technology and e payments, retail, experiential venues, media and product leaders to build a vibrant community under one roof. In the recent event held in Mumbai, he accomplished getting 350 eminent Brand Managers, Offline and Online Media Giants, Digital Heads, Educational Institutes, Loyalty Players, Media Planners, E-Payments and Solution together.

Kurapaty comes from a Power-packed 2 decades Experience in BFSI and Media in the steam of sales, marketing, strategy, and training and also a start-up specialist. After gaining rich experience in BFSI for 11 yrs in Direct Sales, Channel Sales and Business Development made a move to Media Solutions. He also worked as regional head west for LAQSHYA digital helped brands to foray in digital media in year 2008. Post that he acted as Sales Director (India) with SpaceandPeoplePlc, UK where he specialised in experiential marketing and retail. In this venture, he expanded the agency to 10 new locations with successful profit-making operations.

After this stints he Initiated Umbrella Aegis Pvt Ltd in November 2013 where he created IPs like Auto Circuit in the year 2014 and The Activation Venues Forum (TAVF) in year 2016. TAVF today is the leading IP in Integrated Marketing and has hosted brand CMOs from the likes of LinkedIn to Fashion by Big Bazaar and most of the shopping centres across India. "We want to make TAVF the biggest marketing forum with brands gathering together which offers an opportunity to come together share, discuss and understand the Futuristic Trends, Technology, Innovations and Marketing strategies that will have a prominent impact on Ideation and Communication of Brands, Venues and Media Vehicles. It aims at integrating all marketing communication channels in one place to explore and elaborate on the future of advertising," said Suresh Kumar Kurapaty.

