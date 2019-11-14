International Development News
Development News Edition

JSPL's mining business in South Africa turns around

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Thursday its step-down subsidiary Jindal Mining SA Proprietary Ltd (JMSA) has turned around and reported cash profits in the recently completed quarter ending September.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:18 IST
JSPL's mining business in South Africa turns around
JSPL is a part of the $22 billion diversified O P Jindal Group. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Thursday its step-down subsidiary Jindal Mining SA Proprietary Ltd (JMSA) has turned around and reported cash profits in the recently completed quarter ending September. JMSA, incorporated in South Africa, had entered into voluntary business rescue in during April and May to protect the interests of various stakeholders and with a long-term vision of turning it profitable and sustainable.

As part of the plan, the company engaged with stakeholders to restructure both operational and financial liabilities to make the business profitable. "The operations at JMSA are now stable and ramping up well, and is out of the business rescue process," a JSPL spokesperson said in a statement. "JSPL will be looking to monetise this anthracite coal asset as part of its international portfolio rationalisation plan."

The company has investment and business ventures in Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania and Madagascar as well. However, with rising debt and global slowdown in the coal and steel market over the past few years, JSPL is selling some of its international ventures to reduce its debt burden.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's forays into nutrition segment; launches diabetic-

Dr Reddys forays into nutrition segment launches diabetic- friendly drink Hyderabad, Nov 14 PTI Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced entry into the nutrition segment with the launch of Celevida in India. It is a first-of-its-k...

MMTC shares tumble over 7 pc on loss in Q2

Shares of MMTC on Thursday plunged over 7 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 47.78 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. MMTCs scrip declined 7.11 per cent to close at Rs 17.65 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled ...

FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019 Given to 25 Hospitals & Healthcare Service Providers

Mr Vinod Zutshi, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Dr Narottam Puri, Adviser MVT Health Services, FICCI, and Ex-chairman, NABH, yesterday gave away the 3rd edition of&#160;FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 201...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall as Hong Kong protests go on; Turkish lira weakens

Anti-government protests in Hong Kong led to a decline by emerging-market stocks on Thursday, while the Turkish lira fell after President Tayyip Erdogans visit to Washington did little to ease concerns about ties with the United States.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019