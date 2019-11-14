International Development News
Development News Edition

'RBI to cut rates by 40 bps by Feb despite high inflation'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:35 IST
'RBI to cut rates by 40 bps by Feb despite high inflation'

Headline inflation is bound to rise further to 5 per cent for November, but despite the pinch in price rise, the Reserve Bank will go for two consecutive rate cuts on growth concerns, a report said on Thursday. The consumer price inflation fastened to 4.62 per cent for October in official data released on Wednesday, resulting in concerns over RBI's rate stance, given that the central bank is mandated to keep the number at 4 per cent.

GDP growth plummeted to a six-year low of 5 per cent for the June quarter and is expected to come lower for the September quarter and some analysts are also expecting it to slip below the 5 per cent for FY20. Analysts at foreign brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the RBI will cut rates by 0.25 per cent in December, and follow it up with a 0.15 per cent in February.

It can be noted that house economists at SBI have warned against rate cuts to push up growth flagging the risk of "financial instability" that it can cause. The higher inflation will be driven by base effects or lower inflation in the year-ago period when the same number had dipped to 2.2 per cent, and some pressure on onion prices, they said in a note.

It said the "fundamental drivers of inflation remain weak" which have resulted in the non-food and non-fuel core inflation getting limited to 3.3 per cent in October as against September's 3.7 per cent. On the growth front, it said the dampness will continue for at least one more quarter and estimated growth by gross value added basis to slip to 4.7 per cent in September from 4.9 per cent in June.

Additionally, agflation will also be in check going forward on well-stocked rivers which should water a bumper winter sowing and the minimum support price hikes are also small, it said. Despite a 0.5 per cent expected slippage in fiscal deficit to 3.8 per cent, which fuels inflations, the number is still lower than the medium term average of 4.5 per cent, it said.

"Should fiscal policy not be counter-cyclical in a slowdown as sharp as this? Yes, funding the 0.8 per cent of GDP corporate tax rate cut will likely need additional direct or indirect monetisation," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Ram Meghwal congratulates ICAT for emergence as world-class centres

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the International Symposium on Lighting iSoL today at International Centre for Automotive Technology ICAT, Manesar in Gur...

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong students arm themselves for showdown as police take breather

Pro-democracy protesters paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways as students built barricades and stockpiled makeshift weapons, setting the stage for campus showdowns. Chinas...

UPDATE 1-U.S. ready to use 'full range' capabilities to defend S.Korea

A top U.S. military officer reaffirmed on Thursday that the United States is ready to use the full range of its capabilities to defend South Korea from any attack, a joint statement after a meeting with officials in Seoul said. Senior U.S. ...

Britain's health service recorded worst ever emergency performance in October

Britains National Health Service recorded its worst ever performance in treating patients in emergency wards in October, a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has claimed that only the Conservatives can safeguard the cherished institut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019