International Development News
Development News Edition

Labour minister pitches for separate ministry for cooperatives

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:00 IST
Labour minister pitches for separate ministry for cooperatives

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday pitched for a separate ministry for promoting cooperatives in the country, saying they are effective institutions where people can find job opportunities. Currently, cooperatives come under the aegis of the Agriculture Ministry.

"There is a need to form Ministry of Cooperatives so that cooperatives can develop as professional and effective institutions for playing an important role in socio-economic development of the country," Gangwar said at the inaugural function of 66th All India Cooperative Week organised by the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI). Cooperatives are effective institutions where people can find opportunities for jobs. However, there is a need to rise above politics so that cooperatives can function professionally, he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Cooperatives can be the best institutions for welfare of women and backward classes of the society, he added. Gangwar further said the government is committed to the welfare of labour force in the country. The Labour Ministry has been giving priority to simplification of the labour laws.

Speaking on the occasion, International Cooperative Alliance (Asia-Pacific Region) Regional Director Balu Iyer said aspirational youth are looking forward to cooperatives as a start-up, and they need to strengthen and professionalise themselves so that they not only provide job opportunities to youth but also make them entrepreneurs. He further said that cooperatives can be the best institution for doubling farmers' income.

Earlier, NCUI President Chandra Pal Singh Yadav said the government should support and strengthen cooperatives. Pointing out that India is the biggest cooperative movement in the world, he said cooperatives need to be provided tax relief at a time when corporates are given tax relief.

"Cooperatives should not be discriminated in this regard", he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

A Delhi court Thursday allowed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, to travel abroad. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted permission to Tharoor to visit Dubai from November 14 to 18. Tharoor ...

Israel, Islamic Jihad truce appears holding despite rockets

Gaza City, Nov 14 AP A cease-fire between Israel and Gazas Islamic Jihad militant group appeared to be holding Thursday despite an earlier barrage of rocket fire that briefly disrupted a truce to end two days of intense fighting that killed...

Gloom and doom on Children's Day in polluted Delhi-NCR

Once upon a time not so long ago, this was a day when when schools in the Delhi-NCR region organised picnics, games and other fun outdoor events, celebrating Childrens Day and also the delicious nip that signalled the onset of winter. But J...

Corruption charge in Rafale deal was to 'malign' PM's clean image, Cong should apologise: Rajnath

Slamming the Congress after the Supreme Court dismissed Rafale case review petitions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the allegations of corruption were aimed at maligning the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019