GVK loss widens to Rs 159 Cr in Q2

GVK Power and InfrastructureLtd's net loss during the quarter ended September 30, widenedto Rs 159 crore from Rs 110.6 crore in the second quarter ofthe last fiscal, the company said in a filing with bourses

The total revenue of the company stood at Rs 1059 croreduring the quarter under discussion against Rs 1060 core inQ2FY19

Airports segment of the GVK Group garnered Rs 904 crorerevenue in the second quarter against Rs 910 crore in theJuly-September quarter.

