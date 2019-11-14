International Development News
Development News Edition

Global Security Industry Advances with Adoption of Servistization Models

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:45 IST

 An increasing need for niche security solutions, rapid advancements in technology, and budget pressures are driving the security industry to explore innovative "as-a-service" business models. In the end-user space, new business models such as Screening-as-a-Service, Biometrics-as-a-service, ISR-as-a-Service, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service are gaining traction.

"The 'servistization' of the security market is paving the way for the network effect and hybrid business models, not necessarily based on cloud applications, but offering a mix of hardware scalability, limited cost of ownership and controls to clients, such as pay-as-you-grow," said Aravind Srimoolanathan, Research Analyst, Security, Frost & Sullivan. "Incumbents providing solutions through conventional means will face competitive pressures from innovative substitutes, which will lead to merger and acquisition ventures and market consolidation."

For further information on this analysis, please visit http://frost.ly/3vv

While end-user security strategies are evolving, suppliers are increasingly focused on providing solutions that unify and secure processes throughout various applications. However, given the complexity of the ecosystem and the number of processes involved, Srimoolanathan predicts customers are likely to continue using multiple vendors for different solutions.

To capitalize on further developments, players should focus on:

  • High-interest end-user business models such as Security-as-a-Service, which solves long-pending issues like affordability, ease of operations, and significant aftersales maintenance costs.
  • Developing niche AI cloud security solutions through hyper-configurable business models.
  • Security data analytics, which is important among end users (private and government) to understand the return on investment of security investments.
  • Lucrative cybersecurity service sectors like banking, oil and gas, and ports.
  • Niche technologies that are key growth areas, including Identity Management-as-a-Service, Video Analytics-as-a-Service, Electronic Surveillance-as-a-Service, and Cyber-as-a-Service.

"Although as-a-service solutions offer a more customer-centric approach to security, challenges still exist relating to measurement criteria and pricing," noted Srimoolanathan. 

Frost & Sullivan's research, Evolving Business Models in the Global Security Industry, discusses the industry initiatives currently being pursued for security process efficiency, cost optimization through new business models, the impact of digitalization, and the overall impact on the value chain.

Evolving Business Models in the Global Security Industry is part of Frost & Sullivan's global security research and analysis, available through the Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Evolving Business Models in the Global Security Industry
MED4-16

Contact:
Jacqui Holmes
E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com

Twitter: @FrostADS
LinkedIn: Aerospace, Defense and Security
http://ww2.frost.com

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPHRC has full power to direct DM, SP to compensate victims: HC

The Allahabad High Court has held that the Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission UPHRC has full power and authority to direct the District Magistrate DM and Superintendent of Police SP to pay compensation to victims of human rights violatio...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi eyes passage of USMCA trade deal this year

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wants to pass the deal by years end.We are moving positively in t...

U.S. senators seek quick passage of Hong Kong rights bill

Two senior U.S. senators began a process on Thursday for the U.S. Senate to quickly pass legislation that would place Hong Kongs special treatment by the United States under extra scrutiny, a sign of support for pro-democracy protesters in ...

Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Republican President Donald Trump has admitted to actions that amount to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.The bribe is to grant or with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019