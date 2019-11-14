Future Retail Q2 net profit down 7 pct at Rs 165.08 cr

International Development News
Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Thursday posted a 6.92 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 165.08 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 177.37 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.74 percent to Rs 5,449.06 crore during the period under review as against Rs 4,965.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's total expenses also rose 10.65 percent to Rs 5,304.80 crore during the period as against Rs 4,794.11 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Future Retail has a network of 1,550 stores in 432 cities across its brands, including Big Bazaar, Easyday, WHSmith, fbb, and ezone, in 16.40 million sq ft area, as on September 30, 2019. Shares of Future Retail on Thursday settled at Rs 344.15 on the BSE, down 1.45 percent from its previous close.

