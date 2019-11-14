ICICI Prudential Life on Thursday said it has launched policy cover targeted to those having existing health conditions as they find it difficult to get life cover. The product 'ICICI Pru Precious Life' will cater to those having health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity or even those who have successfully recovered from cancer or any other surgeries.

"Term plans are typically focused on providing life cover to customers who are healthy. We have large segments of the population who have been diagnosed with one or more lifestyle related conditions or other health ailments," ICICI Prudential Life said in a release. * * * * * *

MMTC posts Rs 862 cr revenue from exports during Apr-Sept * Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) on Thursday said its revenue from exports increased to Rs 862 crore from Rs 178 crore during the half year ended September 30, 2019.

The company has achieved revenue from operations of Rs 13176 crore as against Rs 12511 crore during the corresponding period last year, the commerce ministry said in a statement. MMTC is under the ministry. PTI KPM RR SHW

