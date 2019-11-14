International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as Cisco's dour outlook weighs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:47 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as Cisco's dour outlook weighs
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, weighed down by technology shares after Cisco's dour forecast raised worries of a global economic slowdown and overshadowed strong results from big box retailer Walmart. The pullback in the benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average came a day after they closed at record highs.

Cisco Systems Inc fell 7.5% after the network gear maker said current-quarter revenue would drop 3% to 5% amid declining global spending on its routers and switches, some of which are made in China. Walmart Inc posted robust same-store sales growth and profit, while also raising its full-year earnings forecast. However its shares reversed course to edge 0.4% lower after hitting a record high in the session.

Strong results from the world's largest retailer come ahead of a crucial retail sales report by the U.S. Census Bureau on Friday. "Despite all the negative headlines, we are near all-time highs and that is because the fundamentals of the underlying economy are still strong," said Josh Markman, managing director at Bel Air Investment Advisors.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with defensive utilities and real estate gaining the most. The tech index was 0.41% lower, as Cisco weighed.

The stock indexes had an uneventful open as weak data from China and Germany rekindled worries of growth concerns due to a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. Hopes of a resolution to the trade dispute as well as a largely upbeat corporate earnings season have spurred Wall Street to record highs this month, but U.S. President Donald Trump recently tempered expectations with the threat of more tariffs if China failed to reach a deal.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is speaking before the House Budget Committee on Thursday. On Wednesday, he spoke about a "sustained expansion" ahead for the U.S. economy, which supported stock markets in the previous session. At 11:39 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43.22 points, or 0.16%, at 27,740.37, the S&P 500 was down 4.23 points, or 0.14%, at 3,089.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 20.04 points, or 0.24%, at 8,462.07.

Dillard's Inc jumped 12.8% as the department store chain beat quarterly comparable-store sales estimates. Kraft Heinz Co dropped 4.3% after a report that Goldman Sachs had downgraded the food and beverage maker's stock to "sell".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 52 new highs and 84 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 42, cases of illness to 2,172

U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 2,172 confirmed and probable cases and 3 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the death toll to 42, so far this year. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control ...

28 Afghan nationals killed in Iran truck crash

At least 28 Afghan nationals were killed in a truck crash in southeastern Iran on Thursday, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Two trucks collided in Khash county in Sistan-Baluchistan province, said Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for Ira...

In swipe at US, BRICS hit out at protectionism

Five of the biggest emerging economies railed against protectionism on Thursday as they vowed to overcome significant challenges facing multilateralism, in a swipe at US tariffs and unilateral action. The joint declaration by BRICS countrie...

US gives assurances on Islamic State fight but asks allies for more

Washington, Nov 14 AFP Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised allies Thursday that the United States would keep up the fight against the Islamic State but demanded action from them in turn, including the repatriation of thousands of jihadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019