Deborah Capill resigns as Managing Director at Fonterra

Fonterra’s Chief Executive Officer, Miles Hurrell, said that Deborah joined the Fonterra Management Team in early 2019 upon returning to New Zealand after a lengthy career offshore.

Mr. Hurrell acknowledged Deborah’s HR leadership and contribution in supporting the new strategy and implementation of the operating model. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Today Fonterra announces that Deborah Capill, Managing Director – People & Culture, has resigned. Deborah is set to leave the Co-operative in February 2020 to pursue a change in career.

Fonterra's Chief Executive Officer, Miles Hurrell, said that Deborah joined the Fonterra Management Team in early 2019 upon returning to New Zealand after a lengthy career offshore.

"Deborah has over 25 years of HR experience and has worked in various organisations globally. Over the past year, Deborah has played an important role in the development of our new operating model and has been instrumental in streamlining a number of our HR processes."

Mr. Hurrell acknowledged Deborah's HR leadership and contribution in supporting the new strategy and implementation of the operating model.

"The Co-operative thanks Deborah for her contribution and wishes her all the very best for her future career endeavors."

A search for a new Managing Director, People & Culture is expected to begin shortly.

