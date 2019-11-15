International Development News
Cutting-edge products and latest tech to go on show in Shenzhen

Cutting-edge products and latest tech to go on show in Shenzhen

Among the highlights of the China Hi­-Tech Fair 2019 -- running from Nov. 13-17, 2019, in Shenzhen, South China'sGuangdong province -- are the launches of the latest products and technologies.

Providing more support services for exhibitors, the CHTF 2019 invites scientific research institutions and technical companies at home and abroad to release their new products and technologies at the event which helps promote them, according to the event organizers.

"As a world­-renowned science and technology exhibition of China, the China Hi-­Tech Fair is an excellent display platform for innovation enterprises, allowing us to not only connect with customers from various countries, but also hear a large number of users' feedback and suggestions on products," said Liu Zihong, CEO of Royole Corp, a Shenzhen based manufacturer of flexible displays.

The 2019 CHTF is scheduled to host some 70 launches of new technologies and products over the five days. The exhibitors will present their wares by delivering keynote speeches, allowing visitors a full understanding of the products and technical research.

The frontier technologies and products launched during the 2019 CHTF cover fields including: electronic information, internet plus, energy saving and environmental protection, new material, biomedical health, electro-­optic display, smart city, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

For instance, Chinese tech titan ZTE will showcase its 5G ultra high-­definition internet camera. The camera allows 5G wireless transmission of video, helping customers cut investment cost with convenience and stability.

China National Nuclear Corp is to bring its nuclear reactor technology, CNNC Hualong One (HPR 1000), to the CHTF 2019. The technology places China among the few countries to have independently developed third generation nuclear power technology. It also helps the country reduce carbon emissions and increase energy accessibility.

In 2018, the CHTF held more than 80 launches of over a 1,000 frontier technologies and products. They included a high-­tech television by consumer electronics giant TCL Corp, a foldable tablet by OLED supplier Visionox Co and an intelligent electric car developed by new energy vehicle startup Singulato Motors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028375/Shenzhen_China_High_Tech_Fair.jpg

