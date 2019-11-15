International Development News
Development News Edition

Future Retail crashes over 6 pc after co reports fall in profit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 15-11-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 12:15 IST
Shares of Future Retail on Friday slumped over 6 per cent after the company reported a decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. On the BSE, the stock fell 5.98 per cent to Rs 323.55.

Shares of the company tumbled 6.05 per cent to Rs 323.60 on the NSE. The Kishore Biyani-led firm on Thursday posted a 6.92 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 165.08 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 177.37 crore in July-September quarter a year-ago, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

