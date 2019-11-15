International Development News
Development News Edition

APEDA holds international buyer-seller meet on Agriculture & Horticulture

Ten International buyers from seven countries of Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Greece participated in the meet and interacted with exporters.

APEDA holds international buyer-seller meet on Agriculture & Horticulture
The Chairman, APEDA, Paban Kumar Borthakur, informed that crops need to be chosen according to demand by other countries and for this avenue needs to be created for exporters. Image Credit: Twitter(@APEDADOC)

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, held the first-ever international buyer-seller meet on Agriculture & Horticulture produce in Arunachal Pradesh on 14th November 2019.

Ten International buyers from seven countries of Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Greece participated in the meet and interacted with exporters. Growers and exporters showcased the products of Arunachal Pradesh like Mandarin oranges, kiwi, pineapple, king chilly, large cardamom, organic products, other fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, and spices.

To promote export of agricultural products and to facilitate market linkages for agri- exports from the North Eastern Region (NER) especially Arunachal Pradesh, APEDA and Department of Agriculture & Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh organised the Conference cum International Buyer- Seller Meet in Itanagar. Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated the two days programme along with Chairman, APEDA and Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Bidol Tayeng.

This conference was held to provide a platform for B2B and B2G meetings of international buyers with the importers and exporters and the progressive farmers and growers from the North East Region (NER), particularly from Arunachal Pradesh to explore the opportunities and prospects of agriculture and horticulture exports.

During the inaugural session Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Taki, welcomed the dignitaries and informed that the buyer-seller meet will provide linkages among the international and national buyers and farmers. He further pointed out that 75% - 80% land of the State is unexplored and a lot of horticulture crops may be taken up in those areas as Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with five types of agro-climatic zones.

The Chairman, APEDA, Paban Kumar Borthakur, informed that crops need to be chosen according to demand by other countries and for this avenue needs to be created for exporters.

A colorful cultural evening was arranged to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the North East States especially Arunachal Pradesh. A field visit for the international buyers has been arranged today at a kiwi winery and kiwi orchard at Ziro.

APEDA has organised International Buyer Seller Meet in the NER to introduce the products of the North East States to the international market. BSM has been organized in Guwahati, Assam in March this year, followed by a Conference cum International Buyer-Seller Meet at Imphal, Manipur in June 2019 and followed by another in September 2019 at Agartala, Tripura.

APEDA is holding promotional activities in the areas of agriculture exports, like providing support to exporters to set up infrastructure facilities like packhouses and cold storages. APEDA also helps exporters to exhibit their products in several national and international exhibitions. This event at Itanagar is part of the initiative of APEDA to bring the North-Eastern states of India on the export map.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer-police clash: HC grants interim protection from arrest to two cops

The Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest on Friday to two police officials who were booked in connection with the clash between lawyers and the police in Tis Hazari court earlier this month. A bench of Chief Justice D N P...

Two cops arrested in bribery case

A police sub-inspector and a constable were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a scrap dealer here, police said on Friday. Sub-inspector Rahul Rodhe and constable Shaikh Anwar Shaikh Nisar have been arrested for demanding and...

Sterling flat as election optimism offset by post-Brexit pessimism

Sterling was down slightly against a stronger dollar but little changed against the euro on Friday, as investors hopes for a Conservative majority in the Dec. 12 election were tempered by concerns about the broader economic outlook.The poun...

Italy to press ahead with web tax despite U.S. warning - deputy min

Italy intends to go ahead with its plan to introduce a new tax on digital companies, including U.S. tech giants, despite threats of retaliation from Washington, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on Friday. The levy, due to be int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019