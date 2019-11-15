APEDA holds international buyer-seller meet on Agriculture & Horticulture

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, held the first-ever international buyer-seller meet on Agriculture & Horticulture produce in Arunachal Pradesh on 14th November 2019.

Ten International buyers from seven countries of Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Greece participated in the meet and interacted with exporters. Growers and exporters showcased the products of Arunachal Pradesh like Mandarin oranges, kiwi, pineapple, king chilly, large cardamom, organic products, other fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, and spices.

To promote export of agricultural products and to facilitate market linkages for agri- exports from the North Eastern Region (NER) especially Arunachal Pradesh, APEDA and Department of Agriculture & Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh organised the Conference cum International Buyer- Seller Meet in Itanagar. Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated the two days programme along with Chairman, APEDA and Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Bidol Tayeng.

This conference was held to provide a platform for B2B and B2G meetings of international buyers with the importers and exporters and the progressive farmers and growers from the North East Region (NER), particularly from Arunachal Pradesh to explore the opportunities and prospects of agriculture and horticulture exports.

During the inaugural session Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Taki, welcomed the dignitaries and informed that the buyer-seller meet will provide linkages among the international and national buyers and farmers. He further pointed out that 75% - 80% land of the State is unexplored and a lot of horticulture crops may be taken up in those areas as Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with five types of agro-climatic zones.

The Chairman, APEDA, Paban Kumar Borthakur, informed that crops need to be chosen according to demand by other countries and for this avenue needs to be created for exporters.

A colorful cultural evening was arranged to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the North East States especially Arunachal Pradesh. A field visit for the international buyers has been arranged today at a kiwi winery and kiwi orchard at Ziro.

APEDA has organised International Buyer Seller Meet in the NER to introduce the products of the North East States to the international market. BSM has been organized in Guwahati, Assam in March this year, followed by a Conference cum International Buyer-Seller Meet at Imphal, Manipur in June 2019 and followed by another in September 2019 at Agartala, Tripura.

APEDA is holding promotional activities in the areas of agriculture exports, like providing support to exporters to set up infrastructure facilities like packhouses and cold storages. APEDA also helps exporters to exhibit their products in several national and international exhibitions. This event at Itanagar is part of the initiative of APEDA to bring the North-Eastern states of India on the export map.

(With Inputs from PIB)