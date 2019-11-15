International Development News
Development News Edition

GMR's Q2 loss widens to Rs 457 crore despite higher revenue

GMR Infrastructure Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss for the second fiscal quarter ending September at Rs 457 crore against Rs 334 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:50 IST
GMR's Q2 loss widens to Rs 457 crore despite higher revenue
The conglomerate has interests in airport, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure. Image Credit: ANI

GMR Infrastructure Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss for the second fiscal quarter ending September at Rs 457 crore against Rs 334 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. This was despite gross revenues moving up to Rs 2,018 crore from Rs 1,904 crore in Q2 FY19.

Revenues from the airports segment stood at Rs 1,495 crore against Rs 1,316 crore while the power vertical garnered Rs 167 crore against Rs 178 crore in the same period. GMR said that traffic at Delhi airport remained flat at 17.3 million in Q2 FY20 whereas it grew by 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter, indicating the negative impact of Jet Airways is over. The airport generated cash profit of Rs 135 crore in Q2 FY20 as compared to Rs 88 crore in Q2 FY19.

Hyderabad airport traffic grew by 3 per cent to 5.4 million in the quarter and generated cash profit of Rs 217 crore. The company said it has got all key approvals including from the Competition Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India for the Tata, GIC and SSG transaction, buying 44.44 per cent stake in GMR Airports Ltd. The last process of regulatory clearances is expected over the next few weeks.

The group's energy business has a portfolio of about 5,060 megawatts of which 3,060 MW of coal, gas and renewable plants are operational and around 2,000 MW of power projects are under various stages of construction and development. The group also has coal mines in Indonesia where it has partnered with a large local player. The transportation and urban infrastructure division has six operating highways project spanning over 2,000 lane km. The group has a large engineering, procurement and construction order book of railway track construction including the government's marquee Dedicated Freight Corridor project.

It is also developing multi-product special investment regions spread across 2,100 acres at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu and 10,400 acres at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Italy to press ahead with web tax despite US warning - deputy min

Italy intends to go ahead with its plan to introduce a new tax on digital companies, including U.S. tech giants, despite threats of retaliation from Washington, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on Friday. The levy, due to be int...

SC summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over pollution in Delhi-NCR.

SC summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over pollution in Delhi-NCR....

Lawyers' strike enters 11th day in Delhi

Lawyers in all the six district courts in the national capital continued to abstain from work on Friday to protest against the clash between advocates and police at Tis Hazari court early this month. The proxy counsels appeared in courts to...

UP minister launches drive to install prepaid meters at govt offices, residences of politicians

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Friday installed a prepaid meter at his residence here to launch the governments ambitious drive to check power theft and non-payment of bill on time and urged lawmakers and officials to join ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019