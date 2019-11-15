International Development News
COOCAA TV to launch in India on 'World TV Day'

The global television brand COOCA TV is all set to be launched in India on World TV Day, 18th November 2019 on Flipkart.

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 15-11-2019 15:38 IST
COOCAA TV Image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/Digpu): The global television brand COOCA TV is all set to be launched in India on World TV Day, 18th November 2019 on Flipkart. After wooing consumers in as many as nine countries where the buyers were bowled over by brand's unique product propositions, it is all set to launch three-category products with latest technology and contemporary make with aggressive pricing. Known for dynamism in terms of usability, technological upgrade; the television is a perfect choice for people who like to explore an assortment of content from different platforms.

Announcing the Coocaa TV launch, Ronald So, Marketing Director - Coocaa Television, India, beamed with joy. "CoocaaTv is an innovative design with advanced technologies which have been extremely popular with masses in countries the brand has presence in. I believe this shall continue to be its USP in Indian market as well. CoocaaTv comes with various features including Bezel less screen, Dolby vision, Quad Core technology, video calling etc. We are delighted to launch our product on World TV Day with Flipkart," said Ronald.

As its first range of televisions, Coocaa has introduced three variants in easy smart, Smart TV with Netflix and latest Android televisions in introductory phase. Team Coocaa is committed to bring-in 'change' by introducing ground breaking innovations in entertainment automations globally. This content is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

