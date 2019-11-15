Dome, NSCI Hosts India's First Red Bull BC One Finals

The BBoying championship received an overwhelming response at India's largest indoor events venue

MUMBAI, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull BC One, the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world, thrilled audiences with its recently concluded finals in Mumbai. B-Boy Menno from the Netherlands and B-Girl Kastet from Russia overcame 70 of the world's best B-Boys and B-Girls across 30 countries to take the belt and earn the title of Red Bull BC One 2019 World Champions. After 7 Red Bull BC One Camps which were held this year in Poland, Austria, the USA, South Korea, Russia, Brazil, Switzerland, India hosted its maiden finale this year at Dome, NSCI.

This mega event witnessed an overwhelming response with over 4000 people who experienced the world's best talent on show. This was indeed a special affair at Dome, which has hosted some of the biggest events in the country.

Speaking on the success of the event, Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director, Dome Entertainment Pvt Ltd said, "Dome over the years has become a pioneer in hosting International Events in India due to the facilities and support given to artists and performers. It gives me immense pleasure to successfully arrange and execute such a prestigious event. Dance has picked up pace amongst today's youth. They are willing to explore various forms of this art. I believe that this BBoying Finale taking place in India would encourage today's generation to learn this form of dance."

"Dome has a reputation of hosting larger than life events and these unique experiences will be cherished by audiences for years to come," added Nadiadwala.

About Dome, NSCI

The most iconic venue in India, Dome, NSCI is India's premier sports, leisure and entertainment destination which has over 50 categories of activities taking place under one roof. The beautiful promenade where it resides was inaugurated at the end of the year 2012. There are many indoor venues across India, but none have more size, scale, amenities and personality than Dome. Dome provides a spectacular experience to their audience, providing an opportunity to live each and every experience to the fullest. Dome, NSCI truly is a magnet, drawing both the best performing talent and the most passionate audience.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)