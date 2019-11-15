Reliance Power hits lower circuit on poor Q2 show

Shares of Reliance Power on Friday declined nearly 5 percent, hitting their lower circuit, on the back of weak September quarter earnings. On the BSE, the stock saw a decline of 4.77 percent, hitting its lower circuit at Rs 3.99 and settled on the same price.

On the NSE also, the scrip touched its lower circuit and closed at Rs 4, down 4.76 per cent. The company on Thursday reported a 69.38 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 45 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 147 crore in the July-September period of the previous year, Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

