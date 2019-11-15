Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada Sets Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of Cardiac Surgery Patients at One Place

Ramesh Hospitals-a part of Aster DM Healthcare group-wants to give hope to millions of parents whose kids suffer from heart ailment

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service networks in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, achieved a milestone by setting a Guinness World Record for holding the ‘largest gathering of cardiac surgery patients at one place’. A record number of 1020 patients who have successfully undergone heart surgery at Ramesh Hospitals had gathered at 24 K Golden Events Convention Hall in Vijayawada to attempt the record. For this attempt, cardiac surgery refers to open heart surgery, heart bypass, valve surgery and congenital heart surgery.

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada attempted this record with the objective to create awareness and give hope to people with heart ailments, the record was monitored by Mr Rishi Nath, the official Guinness World Records adjudicator. Children’s Day, which is celebrated on 14th November, every year was chosen for the attempt so as to highlight the prevalence of heart diseases among children and also to share with the society at large that timely interventions undertaken in children with congenital heart disease not only saves life but also help them to lead near normal life.

Commenting on the feat, Dr. P. Ramesh Babu MD, DM, FSCAI, Chief Cardiologist and Managing Director of Dr. Ramesh Cardiac & Multi-Specialty Hospitals, who started the department of CTVS in 1996 said, “It has been our endeavor to provide quality healthcare to people living in cities as well as those living in semi-urban and rural areas. Our team of specialists, along with clinical excellence, advanced technology and compassionate patient care, delivers quality healthcare to everyone in need of it.”

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We are pleased to set a Guinness World Record for a cause that is extremely close to our hearts. It is a matter of pride that our initiative to create awareness on heart disease is now globally recognized. I appreciate the team under Dr Ramesh Babu who accomplished this. We shall be in the forefront to spread awareness on the common heart diseases in the society.”

Popular Telugu actor Ram, who is the brand ambassador for the ‘Hearty Kids’ program and was present at the event said, “I am happy to be associated with this cause today. It is heartening to see thousands of children and adults, who were earlier diagnosed with serious heart ailments, leading healthy lives after treatment. This world record should give a strong message of hope to families and caregivers whose loved ones maybe diagnosed with serious heart conditions.”

The participants mostly belong to low socio-economic groups from coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh, hailing from cities such as Vijayawada, Eluru, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Tirupati, Kurnool and Nellore.

Apart from offering international standard interventions in Cardiology, the hospital is the only facility in Andhra Pradesh to provide 24x7 Pediatric Cardiology Services with a specialist team of three trained Pediatric Cardiologists and two Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeons. This Guinness record is a milestone in the three-decade long illustrious history of Dr Ramesh Cardiac & Multi-specialty Hospitals which has to its credit twenty thousand surgeries of which two thousand are pediatric cardiac surgeries and interventions.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 25 hospitals, 116 clinics and 238 pharmacies. These are manned by our 20,500+ workforce (including approx. 1250 doctors on fee for service basis) from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

Aster Ramesh Hospitals

Aster Ramesh Hospitals is a leading hospital chain in Coastal Andhra Pradesh extending a broad range of healthcare services, support and advice to people across all medical specialties. Renowned for its clinical expertise, advanced technology, standards of care and pioneering initiatives, Aster Ramesh Hospitals has won the trust of millions of people in Vijayawada and surrounding areas.

For more information about us, please visit www.asterdmhealthcare.com

