Crisis-hit Gammon India delays Q2 results

Infrastructure firm Gammon India on Friday said the publication of its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019 has been delayed as it was undergoing a financial crisis and was facing difficulties in hiring employees. "The company is also undergoing financial crisis and as a result the company is facing difficulties in attracting/hiring employees. This has delayed the preparation and finalization of accounts and hence publication of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2019 has also delayed," Gammon India said in a filing to BSE.

As informed earlier from time to time, post the demerger of the two operating businesses and the transfer of employees engaged therein to the demerged entities, the company continues with skeletal staff, the filing said. The company further said that it was endeavouring to publish the pending results at the earliest.

