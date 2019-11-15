International Development News
Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada sets Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of cardiac surgery patients at one place

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service networks in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, achieved a milestone by setting a Guinness World Record for holding the 'largest gathering of cardiac surgery patients at one place'.

  Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
  Updated: 15-11-2019 19:03 IST
  Created: 15-11-2019 19:03 IST
Dr. P. Ramesh Babu, Chief Cardiologist and Managing Director of Dr. Ramesh Cardiac & Multi-Specialty Hospitals receiving certificate. Image Credit: ANI

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service networks in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, achieved a milestone by setting a Guinness World Record for holding the 'largest gathering of cardiac surgery patients at one place'. A record number of 1020 patients who have successfully undergone heart surgery at Ramesh Hospitals had gathered at 24 K Golden Events Convention Hall in Vijayawada to attempt the record. For this attempt, cardiac surgery refers to open heart surgery, heart bypass, valve surgery and congenital heart surgery.

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada attempted this record with the objective to create awareness and give hope to people with heart ailments, the record was monitored by Rishi Nath, the official Guinness World Records adjudicator. Children's Day, which is celebrated on 14th November, every year was chosen for the attempt so as to highlight the prevalence of heart diseases among children and also to share with the society at large that timely interventions undertaken in children with congenital heart disease not only saves life but also help them to lead near normal life. "It has been our endeavor to provide quality healthcare to people living in cities as well as those living in semi-urban and rural areas. Our team of specialists, along with clinical excellence, advanced technology and compassionate patient care, delivers quality healthcare to everyone in need of it," said Dr P Ramesh Babu MD, DM, FSCAI, Chief Cardiologist and Managing Director of Dr Ramesh Cardiac and Multi-Specialty Hospitals, who started the department of CTVS in 1996.

"We are pleased to set a Guinness World Record for a cause that is extremely close to our hearts. It is a matter of pride that our initiative to create awareness on heart disease is now globally recognized. I appreciate the team under Dr Ramesh Babu who accomplished this. We shall be in the forefront to spread awareness on the common heart diseases in the society," said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing director of Aster DM Healthcare. "I am happy to be associated with this cause today. It is heartening to see thousands of children and adults, who were earlier diagnosed with serious heart ailments, leading healthy lives after treatment. This world record should give a strong message of hope to families and caregivers whose loved ones maybe diagnosed with serious heart conditions," said Ram, Popular Telugu actor.

The participants mostly belong to low socio-economic groups from coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh, hailing from cities such as Vijayawada, Eluru, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Tirupati, Kurnool and Nellore. Apart from offering international standard interventions in Cardiology, the hospital is the only facility in Andhra Pradesh to provide 24x7 Pediatric Cardiology Services with a specialist team of three trained Pediatric Cardiologists and two Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeons.

Apart from offering international standard interventions in Cardiology, the hospital is the only facility in Andhra Pradesh to provide 24x7 Pediatric Cardiology Services with a specialist team of Pediatric Cardiologists and Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon. This Guinness record is a milestone in the three-decade long illustrious history of Dr Ramesh Cardiac and Multi-specialty Hospitals which has to its credit twenty thousand surgeries of which two thousand are pediatric cardiac surgeries and interventions.

This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

