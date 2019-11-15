International Development News
Development News Edition

City infra gets a $500-m AIIB boost

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:06 IST
City infra gets a $500-m AIIB boost

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Friday announced a USD 500-million loan to help build rail and road infrastructure in the megapolis. With this, the Beijing-headquartered developmental bank's overall commitment to the country has gone up to nearly USD 3 billion, making it the largest borrower with a 30 percent share.

The AIIB was started by 57 RPT 57 counties in 2016 and India is the second largest shareholder after China, and has already committed USD 2.9 billion in capital already. The USD 500-million loan for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3 will be for 35 years and local authorities will pay 1.40 percent over the Libor as interest.

The loan will be used to quadruple the 64-km Virar- Dahanu road corridor, a new 28-km suburban rail corridor between Panvel and Karjat, and to build 36 bridges/walls around the city's rail lines to reduce deaths. Bank's vice-president and chief investment officer DJ Pandian said over 50 percent of the land acquisition for these projects are already complete and the same will be implemented once it touches 90 percent.

Apart from the MUTP, the bank is also looking at funding some of the metro projects underway in the city. Pandian refused to comment on the bank recently withdrawing from the Amaravati project in Andhra, while AIIB's director general for communications Laurel Ostfield said the decision was taken by the investment committee, whose deliberations are confidential.

The bank is looking to pump USD 1 billion into Assam alone and is studying a USD 400-million proposal for an electricity transmission project, he said. Pandian said the government has approached AIIB and other bodies like it including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank seeking funds for setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

He said the bank is also interested in waste energy projects but such project promoters want money in the rupee, while the bank lends only in dollars and to overcome such issues, the bank's treasury is actively looking at raising resources through rupee/masala bonds as well. The bank also announced a USD 75-million commitment to Tata Cleantech Capital for on-lending to renewable projects.

It has also committed USD 50 million to a roads- focused infrastructure investment trust promoted by Oriental Structures, which has 11 assets and an overall investment of USD 350 million. This is the third commitment by AIIB in the country totalling USD 250 million, and Pandian conceded that it takes a lot more time before making an equity commitment. When asked about its exposure to the controversial Belt Road initiative of China, Ostfield said helping build connectivity is one of the bank's core mandates and declined to classify the exposure to it. But Pandian quipped that the BRI projects are discussed only here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow eye record highs at open on trade deal hopes, solid earnings

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes were set to hit fresh record highs at the open, as upbeat comments related to U.S.-China trade talks and strong earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials helped lift the mood.White Ho...

Rohtang pass to be officially closed if snowfall continues after November 15

The Himachal Pradesh administration on Friday said that the Rohtang Pass will be closed officially if snowfall continues after November 15 and tourists will not be allowed to go to the Rohtang Valley. Akshay Sood, Additional District Magist...

2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Here's the list of Complete List of Winners

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair where performers like Rosalia, and Bad Bunny and others dazzled on the red carpet. In the past year, so many Latin artists have topped the charts with their suave beats and upbeat tunes...

Gilgit Baltistan: Protests against tax-hike turn massive

Weeks-long protests against the taxation laws are gaining momentum and reaching wide across Gilgit Baltistan. An anti-government demonstration called by Awami Action Committee has resonated with the mass and people from all walks of life ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019