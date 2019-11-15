International Development News
Hinduja Global arm hikes stake in Element Solutions

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:17 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:17 IST
Hinduja Global Solutions on Friday said its UK arm has acquired an additional 14.33 per cent equity stake in Element Solutions LLC for about USD 1.61 million. Hinduja Global Solutions UK Ltd, which holds 57 per cent equity interest in Element Solutions LLC, USA, has acquired an additional 14.33 per cent equity interest in the firm in accordance with a purchase agreement signed on March 29, 2018, it said in a BSE filing.

Element Solutions offers digital consulting and implementation services across Oracle DX solutions, Salesforce, among others. Revenue for the financial year 2019 stood at USD 15.5 million. The company is based out of Chicago, US, and also has an office in Austin.

