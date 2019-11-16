International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Trade deal hopes propel Wall St to fresh record highs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 01:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 01:08 IST
US STOCKS-Trade deal hopes propel Wall St to fresh record highs
Image Credit: Flickr

Wall Street's main stock indexes hit record highs on Friday, fueled by fresh optimism over a potential calming of U.S.-China trade tensions and by a strong forecast from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials.

The benchmark S&P 500 was on track for its sixth straight week of gains. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late on Thursday that the United States and China are getting close to a trade agreement, citing what he called very constructive talks with Beijing.

"Today is definitely about optimism surrounding the trade tensions," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede in Philadelphia. The stock market has climbed recently to record highs, driven by Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, third-quarter earnings topping low expectations and signs that economic growth may be bottoming, while uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations remains a wild card.

"It's definitely been a big source of volatility over a fairly long period of time for the markets and stocks in general," Pride said. "To see some sort of resolution of it would probably be a lift to investors and to equity holders because it takes away a big piece of uncertainty in many investors', and even corporate executives', minds." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.02 points, or 0.57%, to 27,938.98, the S&P 500 gained 18.3 points, or 0.59%, to 3,114.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.75 points, or 0.66%, to 8,534.76.

All three indexes hit all-time highs during the session. Healthcare led the way among the S&P 500 sectors, gaining 1.5%, helped by increases for Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. All 11 sectors were in positive territory.

Shares of Applied Materials soared 9.0% after the chip gear maker forecast first-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index gained 1.1% and hit a record high. Enthusiasm for the group was tempered by a 2.0% decline in Nvidia shares following the chipmaker's report.

Data on Friday showed U.S. retail sales rebounded in October, but consumers cut back on purchases of big-ticket household items and clothing, which could temper expectations for a strong holiday shopping season. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.90-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.66-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 48 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 106 new highs and 93 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hoeness era ends at Bayern Munich as turnover tops 750 million euros

Uli Hoeness, Bayern Munichs president who revolutionised German football management but was also jailed for tax evasion, stepped down on Friday, handing over the reins of the countrys most successful club to former Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer...

Soccer-Lukaku knew he would have to deal with Italy racism

Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku said he had anticipated having to deal with racism when he moved to Italys Serie A at the start of the season and wants tougher action from Uefa, European footballs controlling body, to root it ...

Trump, after Twitter attack on ambassador, says his tweets aren't intimidating

U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not believe his Twitter posts were intimidating after his real-time attack on former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch drew criticism during a public hearing in an impeachment inquiry.I dont thi...

FACTBOX-'You're tough as nails and you're smart as hell'- Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. The witness was Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019