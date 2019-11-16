International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. to begin second round of trade aid payments for farmers next week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 02:03 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. to begin second round of trade aid payments for farmers next week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday it will begin making a second round of 2019 trade aid payments to U.S. farmers next week.

The payments are the second part of a three-tranche $16 billion aid package announced in May to compensate farmers for the U.S.-China trade war. China imposed tariffs on key U.S. agriculture exports including soybeans and pork last year after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration levied duties on Chinese goods. Farmers will now be eligible to receive 25% of the total payment expected, in addition to the 50% they already received in the first round of the 2019 package, the USDA said in a statement.

The payments "will give farmers, who have had a tough year due to unfair trade retaliation and natural disasters, much needed funds in time for Thanksgiving," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in the statement. Sign-ups for the payments will run through Dec. 6, the statement said. If conditions warrant, the third tranche will be made in January 2020, it said.

The United States and China are trying to negotiate a phase one trade pact to end the tensions, but it is unclear when it might be finalized. The U.S. government spent some $12 billion on trade aid for farmers in 2018 and some farm groups are already calling for a third year of compensation. USDA changed the formula it used to calculate aid farmers received, paying them different rates per county rather than per crop.

A group of Senate Democrats earlier this week criticized the program in a letter to USDA, saying the payments unfairly favored farmers in the South over those in the Midwest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

A double standard never seen in US history: Trump on impeachment hearings

President Donald Trump on Friday dubbed the impeachment proceedings against him as a double standard never seen in US history as former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch deposed before a Democrats-controlled Congressional panel on ...

Ex-tennis academy president pleads guilty to U.S. college admissions scam

The former president of a private tennis academy in Texas pleaded guilty on Friday as part of an agreement to cooperate in the ongoing investigation of the largest college admissions cheating and fraud scheme uncovered in U.S. history. Fede...

NFL-Browns prepare for playoff push without suspended Garrett

The NFLs suspension of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Friday dealt a severe blow to the teams playoff hopes but they are determined not to let the incident define their season.Cleveland kept their hopes alive with a win ove...

UPDATE 3-Trump asks Supreme Court to stop Congress from getting his financial records

President Donald Trump on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major clash between branches o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019