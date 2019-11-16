Discourage false claims about agrochemicals: Niti Aayog to stakeholders

Government's think-tank Niti Aayog on Saturday asked the stakeholders associated with the agrochemicals industry to discourage "false claims" about their products and tackle the spread of the wrong perception in the public. Addressing the concluding session of the National Agrochemicals Congress here, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand outlined the importance of responsible use of agrochemicals utilizing precision technologies to reduce wastage of applied chemicals into environments.

"He advised the stakeholders to discourage false claims about agrochemicals and tackle the spread of the wrong perception in public about agrochemicals," Chand was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Agriculture Ministry. He exhorted agrochemicals scientists and microbiologists to work on chemical and microbial interventions to transform biomass waste into wealth.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohopatra said that agrochemicals will continue to play a major input in agriculture to meet the crop production targets and the country must strive to ensure its safe and judicious use. He requested the scientists to comprehensively work upon the aspects of the nano-pesticide approach to ensure the safety of humans, livestock and the environment.

National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) CEO Ashok Dalwai emphasized upon liberalization of registration procedures, enforcement of regulations at the state level and access to technical pesticides. Labeling of pesticides and rethink on the restrictive ban on them besides the need for a policy on data protection of imported technical pesticides and safe introduction of nanoformulations were some of the recommendations made at the four-day-long National Agrochemicals Congress here.

The ministry said that this was the first-ever National Agrochemicals Congress and it will hereafter be conducted every three years. The Congress is conducted in view of the role chemical pesticides still continue to play in pest management as more and more target-specific and environment-friendly products are being introduced, the statement added.

