International Development News
Development News Edition

Telecom industry to consolidate further in 'no relief' scenario: Kotak Institutional Equities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 13:24 IST
Telecom industry to consolidate further in 'no relief' scenario: Kotak Institutional Equities
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Indian mobile industry will consolidate further if the government does not offer a material relief on AGR liabilities, regulatory levies and potentially a floor on pricing, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. A 'no material relief' scenario would be an industry-structure-altering one, it added.

"We believe that the Indian wireless industry would consolidate further in case the government does not offer a material relief on...the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) case liabilities...other aspects like recurring regulatory levies, deferred spectrum payments and ...potentially a floor on pricing," Kotak said in a recent report. Even as the massive AGR-case-related payout is a meaty gross negative for Bharti Airtel, the potential gross positive from industry consolidation will likely result in a net positive outcome, it said adding that Bharti could be a net beneficiary.

Credit Suisse noted that Vodafone Idea faced "another operationally weak quarter" and that the government relief measures are "key to sustain". The telecom industry has been hemorrhaging, with combined losses of listed mobile firms surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore in the just-ended quarter.

Last week, India's two leading telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel reported a combined loss of Rs 74,000 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019, mainly on account of statutory dues arising from the recent Supreme Court order on AGR. The apex court has upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which has to be paid as license and spectrum fee to the exchequer. The ruling over statutory liabilities has triggered a rush for provisioning by telecom companies.

While Vodafone Idea posted a loss of Rs 50,921 crore -- the highest-ever quarterly loss by any corporate in India -- Airtel reported a loss of Rs 23,045 crore. On Friday, Reliance Communication posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July-September 2019 due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues -- marking the second-highest loss posted by any Indian corporate to date.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom operators have to pay the government a whopping Rs 1.4 lakh crore following the Supreme Court order that has sent shock waves through an industry already grappling with past losses and billions of dollars in debt. According to the latest estimates by the telecom department, Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 62,187 crore (including share of Tata Group of companies and Telenor India), while Vodafone Idea may have to pay about Rs 54,184 crore. The remaining liability is with state-owned BSNL, MTNL and some of the shut/bankrupt telecom companies.

Stung by colossal losses, Vodafone Idea has said its ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on obtaining relief from the government and positive outcome of the proposed legal remedy. The company is also in the process of filing a review petition against the Supreme Court order.

The Department of Telecommunications had shot off notices to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court. The DoT has given an option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on a self-assessment basis. Last month, the government also constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Airbus-backed tournament unveils first electric racing aircraft

An Airbus-backed air racing tournament unveiled an electric-powered sports aircraft on Sunday, billed as the worlds first, as the European planemaker seeks to boost its green aerospace technology. Several companies, including U.S. ride-hail...

Whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi seeks deputation in Lokpal

Citing his relentless fight against corruption, whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi has sought deputation in the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. The 2002 batch Indian Forest Service officer, who made headlines during his tenure as ...

What India can learn from other countries to beat air pollution

As severe air pollution in North India has become an annual affair, the country could breathe easy by emulating policy interventions and technology employed by nations which have effectively dealt with the problem of critical air quality. F...

Bharti Airtel withdraws bid for RCom assets citing questionable, unfair conduct

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has withdrawn its bid to purchase assets of Reliance Communications RCom after terming the move of committee of creditors to extend the bid submission deadline on the request of Reliance Jio as extremely unfai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019