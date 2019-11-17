International Development News
Development News Edition

Hinduja Ventures rechristened NXTDIGITAL Ltd; reports Q2 PAT of Rs 124 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 14:33 IST
Hinduja Ventures rechristened NXTDIGITAL Ltd; reports Q2 PAT of Rs 124 cr

Hinduja Ventures Limited, the listed holding company of integrated digital platform IndusInd Media & Communications Ltd, has been rechristened as 'NXT DIGITAL Limited' with all regulatory approvals, the company said. The re-branding comes close on the heels of the various actions being undertaken as part of the corporate reorganization which involved demerging the cable television and HITS business from IndusInd Media & Communications Ltd (IMCL) and merging it with NXT DIGITAL, subject to all statutory approvals, it added.

The board of directors at its meeting held on August 27, 2019, had approved the scheme of arrangement by which the media and communications undertaking of IndusInd Media & Communications Limited will demerge into the company with the appointed date as October 1, 2019, subject to regulatory and shareholders approval. Meanwhile, on a consolidated basis, NXT DIGITAL Limited reported a total income of Rs 387.32 crore for the quarter ended September 30, as against Rs 170.39 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

The company reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 124.18 crore for the quarter as against a net loss after tax of Rs 175.20 crore for the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Eager Saudis prepare to snap up stakes in 'crown jewel' Aramco

No voice is louder than that of the Aramco IPO, the largest IPO on earth, declared Ahmed al-Arfaj, a Saudi Arabian TV talk show host, drumming up demand for what could be the worlds biggest initial public offering. State oil giant Saudi Ara...

Nine Bangladeshis held in Bengal for illegal entry

Nine Bangladeshis were arrestedby the BSF from West Bengals North 24 Parganas andMurshidabad districts for illegally entering India, astatement issued by the paramilitary force said on SundayAll nine of them were apprehended on Saturday and...

JU working with WB govt for increasing shelf life of 'Banglar

Jadavpur Universitys Food Technology department is collaborating with the West Bengal government for increasing shelf life of Banglar Rosogolla, which got GI tag two years back, to market it internationally. A senior professor of the Food T...

Essar Steel, Adani, GAIL, HPCL buy bulk of Reliance gas

Essar Steel, Adani Group and state-owned GAIL have bought majority of natural gas from Reliance Industries newer fields in the KG-D6 block at an indicative price of USD 5.04 - 5.16 per unit, industry sources said. Essar Steel picked up 2.25...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019