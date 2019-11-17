International Development News
Development News Edition

NBCC, Suraksha Realty submit revised bids for Jaypee Infra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 20:51 IST
NBCC, Suraksha Realty submit revised bids for Jaypee Infra
Image Credit: Wikimedia

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Sunday sweetened its bid to acquire bankruptcy-bound Jaypee Infratech, by offering lenders 1,426-acre land instead of 950 acres earlier and also providing half of 3,000 benami flats to them, sources said. Suraksha Realty, which is in the race to acquire the debt-ridden firm, also submitted its bid and has raised its offer to 1,934 acres of land worth Rs 7,857 crore to lenders. It proposed to bring in Rs 2,000 crore as working capital to complete construction in the next three years.

Jaypee Infratech Interim Resolution Professional Anuj Jain had asked Suraksha Realty and NBCC to submit their revised offers following the direction of the Supreme Court. NBCC, which submitted its resolution plan on Sunday, has offered 75 percent of 858-acre land which is expected to be transferred back to Jaypee Infratech from the parent company Jaiprakash Associates, sources said.

NBCC will infuse Rs 120 crore as equity capital and transfer the Yamuna Expressway that connects Noida and Agra to bankers along with concessional right, sources said, adding that flats to over 20,000 distressed home buyers will be delivered over the next four years. A meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) is scheduled on Monday, November 18 to discuss the resolution plans of both the contenders.

According to sources, NBCC has offered 1,426 acres of land worth Rs 5,000 crore to financial creditors as against 950 acres in the earlier bid that got rejected by the COC in June this year. Moreover, the company has provided 75 percent of 858-acre land, which is likely to be transferred to Jaypee Infratech, to bankers for a consideration of Rs 1,000 crore.

Sources said Jaypee Infratech has about 3,000 benami flats, which have no claimants and NBCC is ready to give 50 percent of these units to bankers. These flats are estimated to be worth Rs 2,500 crore. That apart, it has taken responsibility for selling Rs 1,750 crore worth unsold flats of Jaypee Infratech instead of offering them to lenders as proposed earlier.

In its last resolution plan submitted in May-June 2019, NBCC had proposed infusion of Rs 200 crore equity capital and transfer of 950 acres of land worth Rs 5,000 crore as well as Yamuna Expressway to banks in order to settle an outstanding claim of Rs 23,723 crore of financial creditors, including banks and home buyers. On November 6, the Supreme Court had directed completion of Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process within 90 days and said the revised resolution plan will be invited only from the NBCC and Suraksha Realty.

This will be the third round of the bidding process in the Jaypee Infratech insolvency matter. In 2017, Jaypee Infratech went into the insolvency process after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshadweep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders. Later in October 2018, the IRP started the second round of bidding process to revive Jaypee Infratech on the NCLT's direction.

NBCC and Suraksha Realty took part in the bidding process but their plans were rejected by the lenders, and the matter reached the appellate tribunal and then the Supreme Court. As many as 13 banks and over 23,000 home buyers have voting rights in the CoC. Buyers have nearly 60 percent votes. For the bid to be approved, 66 percent of voters should be in favor of the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Iran's Khamenei backs gasoline price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the sharp gasoline price rises that have sparked country-wide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republics opponents and sabotage by foreign foes. Some people are no doubt worried by this ...

Bangladesh flies in onion supplies as price hits record high

Bangladesh is urgently importing onions by air as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said Sunday, with even the prime minister chopping the bulb from her menu. The price of onions -- a ...

Soccer-Portugal edge past Luxembourg to qualify for Euro 2020

Defending champions Portugal edged past Luxembourg 2-0 away from home on Sunday to qualify for Euro 2020.Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 39th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo added the second with four minutes left to ensure that Port...

Thousands march in Greek annual anti-junta demo

Thousands of Greeks took part in demonstrations Sunday to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising, with police bracing for trouble after a series of raids on anarchists. This year the protest looks set to be dominated by oppositi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019