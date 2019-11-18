Coriander futures eases on weak demand

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 61 to Rs 7,125 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, coriander contracts for November fell by Rs 61, or 0.85 percent, to Rs 7,125 per quintal in 3,160 lots.

Similarly, coriander contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 43, or 0.63 percent, to Rs 6,830 per quintal in 9,500 lots. Market analysts said subdued demand by speculators in the spot market mainly led to decline in coriander future prices.

