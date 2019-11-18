International Development News
Development News Edition

Coriander futures eases on weak demand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 12:42 IST
Coriander futures eases on weak demand
Image Credit: Pixabay

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 61 to Rs 7,125 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, coriander contracts for November fell by Rs 61, or 0.85 percent, to Rs 7,125 per quintal in 3,160 lots.

Similarly, coriander contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 43, or 0.63 percent, to Rs 6,830 per quintal in 9,500 lots. Market analysts said subdued demand by speculators in the spot market mainly led to decline in coriander future prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

TJ Miller does not want Disney to make 'Deadpool 3'

Actor TJ Miller has said he would like Disney-Marvel to not make the third part in Ryan Reynolds-fronted Deadpool series. The future of the beloved franchise is in doldrums after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which produced the first tw...

Lebanon resembles a sinking ship, parliament speaker says -paper

Lebanon is like a sinking ship that will go under unless action is taken, Nabih Berri, the speaker of parliament was quoted as saying on Monday, referring to the countrys deep economic and political crisis.The country is like a ship that is...

Scorsese doesn't own cinema: 'Avengers: Endgame' directors

Joe and Anthony Russo, the director duo behind Avengers Endgame, have broken their silence on the Martin Scorsese-Marvel controversy, saying the legendary filmmaker doesnt own cinema. The Russo brothers, who have worked on four Marvel Cinem...

UPDATE 1-Protesters block entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr port

Protesters have once again blocked the entrance to Iraqs Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, preventing employees and tankers from entering and bringing operations down by 50, two-port sources told Reuters on Monday.If the blockage goes o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019