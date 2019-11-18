Lebanese broadcaster LBCI: banks will return to work on Tuesday

Banks in Lebanon will reopen on Tuesday after a week-long closure, local broadcaster LBCI reported on Monday, following a bank employee union's revision of new security measures.

Lebanese banks have been closed since Nov. 12 because of a strike that the bank employees' federation said was over security concerns by staff facing intimidation from clients demanding their money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)