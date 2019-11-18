International Development News
Blade starts helicopter services on Pune-Mum-Shirdi route

US-based helicopter transport services provider Fly Blade's domestic subsidiary on Monday commenced its helicopter services in the country, connecting Mumbai with Pune and temple town Shirdi. The commencement of the air services to these destinations will reduce the journey time to just 35 minutes as against an average four-six hours by road at present, Blade India said in a release.

The company had last December announced its plans to enter the Indian market in a joint venture with equity investment firm Hunch Ventures. The digitally powered-aviation company, Blade, is the largest arranger of helicopter flights for civilian travel in the US. It will operate in India on fly-by-the seat basis.

"Indias major cities are consistently ranked as the most congested in the world and also have over-capacity. By broadening consumers access to on-demand aviation, we can start to mitigate these issues, while attempting to build the foundation for electric vertical take-Off and landing (eVTOL) services in the future," said Rob Wiesenthal, chief executive officer, Blade. Blade also claimed that its lounges located at convenient urban heliports will help a passenger avoid the stress and rush of negotiating large commercial airports.

These lounges are designed to the same specifications as Blade's New York City, Los Angeles and Miami lounges, it said. "We will look to rapidly scale our offering across all major metros and B towns. Even those centers which are under- serviced," said Karanpal Singh, founder, Hunch Ventures..

