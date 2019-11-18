International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge higher, trade war caution persists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:59 IST
UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge higher, trade war caution persists
Image Credit: Pixabay

Government bond yields in the euro area were a shade higher on Monday as stock markets rallied, with caution over U.S.-China trade talks continuing to support fixed income markets.

Borrowing costs in Germany and France notched up their biggest weekly falls since September last week but were in a slightly defensive mode as a new week brought a better tone to risk assets. World shares were close to a record high after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015.

Ten-year bond yields across higher-rated debt markets were around one basis point higher on the day, but analysts said selling was limited by uncertainty surrounding U.S./China trade talks. President Donald Trump had not yet agreed to remove any tariffs as part of a trade deal, and the size of China's commitment to purchase U.S. farm products was not yet clear, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.

"Sentiment globally is a bit better today, but the way bond markets are trading right now is really around trade war headlines," said Pooja Kumra, European rates strategist at TD Securities. In Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, 10-year yields were up 1.1 bps at -0.32% before trimming their gains to stand flat on the day. They remained within striking distance of one-week lows reached last week at -0.35%.

The yield fell almost 7 bps last week in its biggest weekly decline since September. "The market clearly took back some positivity last week. This seems to be driven in part by rising skepticism on the timing of a phase-one (trade) deal," said Henry Occleston, a rates strategist at Mizuho. "We see relative strength in the Bund persisting, particularly against Spanish and Italian bonds."

In a note, analysts at UniCredit said that if a phase-one trade deal occurs, 10-year U.S. Treasury and German bond yields could rise another 10 to 20 bps before questions are raised about the next phase of talks. But if the current discussions fail and tariffs are increased, U.S. Treasury yields -- currently around 1.84% -- could fall to around 1.5% and Bund yields could drop closer to -0.6%, they said.

While higher-rated bond markets such as German, French and Dutch ones rallied last week, pushing borrowing costs lower, southern European debt markets have sold off. Analysts say this is because of renewed political uncertainty, a desire by investors to lock in profits before books are closed for the year, and a growing sense that the bar to further European Central Bank stimulus is high.

Southern European bond yields fell in Monday trade, with the Italian/German 10-year yield gap at 162 basis points -- down from last week's two-and-a-half-month highs above 170 bps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Seven Malian soldiers killed in clash with militants - army

Seven Malian soldiers were killed and 15 wounded when militants attacked a patrol in northern Mali on Monday, the army said in a statement. The West African country is still reeling from an attack on an army post that killed 54 in early Nov...

Man robbed of gold chain at petrol pump in West Delhi

A 36-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his gold chain by two bike-borne men at a fuel station in Rajendra Place, police said on Monday. Sandeep Bhola, a resident of Rajender Nagar, was on the way to his house when he had stopped at the p...

UPDATE 1-Turkey will launch another Syria operation if area not cleared of Kurdish YPG -Anadolu

Turkeys foreign minister said Ankara would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists, state-owned Anadolu agency reported on Monday.Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as sa...

UPDATE 3-Trump says he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday indicated publicly for the first time that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his efforts to pressure Ukraine even though I did nothing wrong. Lawmakers in the Democratic-led...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019