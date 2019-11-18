International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt urges firms to solve language-related problems in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 22:17 IST
Govt urges firms to solve language-related problems in India

The government is looking at providing content on internet to people in their mother tongue, a senior official said on Monday and urged companies to solve language-related problems in India. He also said the Centre is looking for technical solution to remove language barrier in conversation among Indians.

"We need a method through which any Indian using his or her language should be able to converse with any user in any other Indian language without impediment of English as a link language. This is the kind of goal we have set," Information Technology Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said at a FICCI event on language technology. He said that both global and local companies should strive to real-time speech-to-speech translation ability.

"This is possibly 10-year kind of horizon in which we should aim to break these problems and come out with a solution. Within three years, to my mind, we will be able to make a significant amount of progress," Sawhney said. Citing a study, Sawhney said that 0.055 per cent of websites were found with content in Hindi and next Indian language which comes closer in Bengali.

"The government is a key stakeholder. We have a large number of websites that we maintain for the Government of India. Currently, most of them are available in English and a part of that content is available in Hindi. "It is normally not available in other Indian languages. I have a legitimate requirement how do we make content available in Indian languages," Sawhney said.

He said that Indian companies and global giants should look at solving language-related problems of India. FICCI ICT and Digital Economy Committee co-chair Ajay Data said the government-run National Internet Exchange and National Informatics Centre should make available the website name-registration facility to people in their desired native language.

"This will help those people develop content who are expert in their language. It will be easy to bring non-English speaking people online if government websites provide content in vernacular language. This will provide access to Digital governance services to large mass who don't access internet due to language barrier," Data said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Trump says he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday indicated publicly for the first time that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his efforts to pressure Ukraine even though I did nothing wrong. Lawmakers in the Democratic-led...

Report: Rockets waiving veteran F Anderson

The Houston Rockets are waiving veteran forward Ryan Anderson, The Athletics Shams Charania reported Monday. Anderson, 31, signed as a free agent with the Rockets on Sept. 27 after being waived by the Miami Heat on July 6.Anderson appeared ...

UPDATE 2-Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A changes donations after facing LGBT+ protests

U.S. fast-food chain Chick-fil-A said on Monday it had stopped funding two Christian organisations, including The Salvation Army, that have come under fire from LGBT campaigners. The fast-food chains charitable arm, Chick-fil-A Foundation, ...

Man held from trade fair for stealing Afghan national's mobile phone

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday from the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan here for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of an Afghan woman, police said. The accused has been identified as Anjar, a resident of Jamuna ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019