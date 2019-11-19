International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 00:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 00:50 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose national security risks. After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of 90-day license extensions that it says aim to minimize disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

Reuters on Sunday reported the planned 90-day extension after the Trump administration initially planned a short-term two-week reprieve, but ran into bureaucratic issues and opted instead to issue another 90-day extension. "The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark," said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement. "The Department will continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security."

The U.S. Commerce Department added Huawei to its "Entity List" in May after it concluded the company is engaged in activities "contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests." Huawei said Monday the extension "won't have a substantial impact on Huawei's business either way. This decision does not change the fact that Huawei continues to be treated unfairly either."

The company argues the decision to "add Huawei to the Entity List has caused more harm to the U.S. than to Huawei. This has done significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business." In May, President Donald Trump also signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The Commerce Department was directed to draw up an enforcement plan by mid-October but has yet to publish one.

The Commerce Department is also considering whether to grant individual licenses for U.S. firms to sell components to Huawei after receiving more than 200 requests. No action on those was taken on Monday. The development comes amid discussions between the United States and China aimed at coming to an initial agreement to resolve a trade war that has lasted for over a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis seize three ships in Red Sea -Al Masirah TV

Yemens Houthis seized three ships, including one belonging to Saudi Arabia, three miles off Uqban island at the south end of the Red Sea, the groups Al-Masirah TV said on Monday.It did not identify the other ships but said all of them were ...

Colts RB Mack, S Willis ruled out for Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts wont have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari Willis for Thursday nights key AFC South clash with the Houston Texans. Both starters were injured during Sundays 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Mack ...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo expected to announce softer U.S. position on Israel's Jewish settlements -U.S. official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce on Monday the United States is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a Trump administration official said.Pompeo is expected to say the administr...

UPDATE 2-U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension

The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019