International Development News
Development News Edition

Whatfix Collaborates with Automation Anywhere to Bolster Robotic Process Automation Platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 10:44 IST
Whatfix Collaborates with Automation Anywhere to Bolster Robotic Process Automation Platform
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Whatfix, the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced a collaboration with Automation Anywhere, a leader in Robotics Process Automation ("RPA"), to help elevate customer experience and engagement for Automation Anywhere's leading RPA platform.

Whatfix is collaborating with Automation Anywhere to streamline customer onboarding during the trial and post-trial RPA deployments. The enhanced relationship between the two companies will also help improve user engagement and internal sales productivity on Salesforce CRM applications.

Whatfix's contextual, interactive and real-time in-application guidance platform, will provide Automation Anywhere users with in-app easy flows, feature highlights, and self-help to improve user familiarity with high-value features, elevate customer experience and drive deeper in-app engagement. Automation Anywhere is evaluating Whatfix's technology to drive the adoption of Salesforce's Sales, CPQ and Community Clouds internally with its sales representatives.

"Automation Anywhere has established itself as an RPA leader because of its sophisticated enterprise-grade platform that utilizes software bots to automate mundane, repetitive business processes," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix Inc. "Whatfix is proud to partner with Automation Anywhere and usher in a wave of digital transformations to propel customer initiatives forward with even greater ROI. This collaboration represents the impact of Whatfix's digital adoption platform and supports our mission of making it easy for everyone to use technology everywhere."

"Organizations today are looking to implement intelligent automation to increase business productivity and lower operating costs," said Abhijit Kakhandiki, senior vice president products, and engineering of Automation Anywhere. "The collaboration with Whatfix will further simplify the sales experience for our mutual customers so that they can implement business processes faster and with greater ease."

To learn more about Whatfix and its digital solutions platform, please visit https://www.whatfix.com/.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Japan considers issuing 50-year bonds to support yields

Japanese policymakers are considering a 50-year government bond issue as a long-term means of putting a floor under super-long interest rates, sources say. Selling such bonds a hot topic after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda comment...

UPDATE 1-Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question

Japans lower house of parliament approved on Tuesday a limited trade deal Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with the United States, clearing the way for tariff cuts next year on items including U.S. farm goods and Japanese machine tools. But...

Pakistan consider debut for 16-year-old whose mother just died

He is only 16 and reeling from his mothers death last week, but Pakistan believes express bowling sensation Naseem Shah can be a match-winner in the opening Test against Australia. The exciting teenager is on the cusp of selection for the g...

HIGHLIGHTS-Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university; about 100 remain

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday that about 100 protesters remained inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus that has been sealed off by police.Following is the latest news from the protests - 744 p.m....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019