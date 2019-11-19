International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar snaps 3-day losing streak as Fed minutes eyed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:11 IST
FOREX-Dollar snaps 3-day losing streak as Fed minutes eyed
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar snapped a three-day losing streak against rivals on Tuesday thanks to gains in the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen but remained trapped within well-worn ranges before the release of minutes from the latest U.S. central bank meeting.

At its end-October policy meeting, the Fed cut interest rates for the third time this year, and hedge funds have ramped up bearish bets versus the dollar in the last three weeks in anticipation of more greenback weakness. Waning hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China have also weighed on the dollar, knocking it from a one-month high tested last week.

"Trade headlines are buffeting markets though there is a general feeling the worst is behind us on the trade war front there needs to be a firm catalyst to move markets out of their ranges," said Neil Mellor, a senior FX strategist at BNY Mellon in London. Expectations had grown that Washington and Beijing would sign a so-called "phase one" deal this month to scale back their 16-month-long trade war but those hopes received a setback on Monday after CNBC reported that China is pessimistic about agreeing to a deal.

The dollar drifted 0.1% higher to 97.87 against its rivals after three consecutive days of losses. Its gains were most pronounced against the perceived safe-haven currencies of the franc and the yen, rising 0.2% against both.

LOW VOLATILITY Despite the gains, the dollar, and the broader currency complex remained mired within recent trading ranges.

Deutsche Bank estimates that currency market volatility for the major G10 currency pairs is at its lowest levels in 45 years. Against the dollar, the major G10 currencies are on track for an average annual range of nearly 8.5%, compared to a post-Bretton Woods range of 15.2% and a peak of 30.7% in 2008.

A period of low inflation, limited changes to central bank policies and a concerted push by global policymakers to stem any negative pressures in global markets have all contributed to this ultra-low period of financial market volatility. Elsewhere, Australia's central bank agreed "a case could be made" for another cut to its 0.75% cash rate at its November meeting given unwelcome weakness in wages growth and inflation, minutes published on Tuesday showed.

The Australian dollar fell 0.16% to $0.6799 and declined 0.26% to 73.82 yen. Sterling held firm around $1.2950 with the pound buoyed by polls pointing to a victory by the ruling Conservatives in upcoming elections.

In the onshore market, the yuan fell to a two-week low of 7.0295 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Donors pledge $2.6 billion for "last mile" of polio eradication

Donor governments and philanthropists pledged 2.6 billion on Tuesday to help fund a worldwide polio eradication plan that has taken decades to reach what global health specialists say is now the last mile. The funding - almost half of which...

Q4 could be challenging for India printer mkt, sees 6.5 pc fall in Q3: IDC

The fourth quarter of 2019 and the first half of next year could be challenging for hardcopy peripherals HCP or printer market in India as negative economic sentiment is likely to impact consumer and commercial demand, according to research...

UPDATE 2-Convicted ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan on Tuesday in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment in London, his party said, a month after the three-time premier was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption....

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's foreign minister named new PM amid government feud

Kuwaits ruler on Tuesday named Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister, elevating him from his role as foreign minister, after a row between ruling family members and parliament in the Gulf state led the last government to quit.Em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019