International Development News
Development News Edition

PSBs reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 cr in Apr-Sep

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:22 IST
PSBs reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 cr in Apr-Sep

Government owned banks reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday. "According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), frauds as per year of reporting, as reported by Public Sector Banks (PSBs), during the period from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 is 5,743 involving a total amount of Rs 95,760.49 crore," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha.

In the written reply, the minister further said that comprehensive measures have been taken to curb the incidence of frauds in banks, including freezing bank accounts of 3.38 lakh inoperative companies. Meanwhile in reply to another question, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said with the increase in limit of withdrawal to Rs 50,000 for customers of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, 78 per cent of depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.

As on September 23, 2019 (date of imposition of RBI directions), total depositors of PMC Bank were 9,15,775 . The statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its position as on March 2019 conducted by RBI revealed large group exposure toward Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Group companies to the tune of about Rs 6,226.01 crore.

Out of the total exposure of Rs 6,226.01 crore as on March 31, 2019 to the HDIL group, only Rs 439.58 crore was disclosed to RBI and remaining Rs 5,786.43 crore remained undisclosed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar arrives in Sri Lanka; likely to meet new President

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on an unannounced visit to Sri Lanka, a day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as the countrys new President. Jaishankar is expected to meet President Rajapaksa, who is credi...

Truly sickening: AAP on Parvesh Verma's comments on Kejriwal's cough

The AAP on Tuesday termed as truly sickening BJP MP Parvesh Vermas comments during a parliamentary debate on pollution that earlier only Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was coughing but now the entire city and members of the House are ...

German "Robin Hood" eyes top SPD job, new deal on Merkel coalition

A regional politician known for cracking down on tax dodgers is aiming to become the leader of Germanys Social Democrats in a membership vote that began on Tuesday, vowing to renegotiate the coalition deal with Angela Merkels conservatives ...

Forum 'of, for and by' survivors of human trafficking launched

Nasreen name changed was 15 years old when she was trafficked to Mumbai and pushed into sex trade. After spending four months in a brothel, she managed to escape and since then, has been working towards ensuring that no other woman experien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019