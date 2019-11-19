International Development News
Development News Edition

Arnaya Makes its Mark at the AD Design Show 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:23 IST
Arnaya Makes its Mark at the AD Design Show 2019

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

The luxury marble décor brand Arnaya, showcased at the AD Design Show 2019 in Mumbai. This Design Show has been synonymous with various designers, architects, and brands from across the globe. Arnaya created an impact at the AD Design show with its beautiful and bespoke products. The Mystic collection from Arnaya showcased the attention to detail in their products which were a standout at the show. The collections showcased ranged from original designs by Arnaya and also collaborations with celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan. Marble tiles and innovative designs by Nikita Mehta were also seen.

The products at the AD Design Show 2019, by Arnaya, made a clear statement regarding the capabilities of the brand. Products that can be used for gifting, art pieces and must-haves for any luxury project were a part of the display. A variety of architects, designers, celebrities and industrialists appreciated the designs and the stall saw visitors like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Farhan Akthar to name a few.

Arnaya, as a brand, is known for its products which are made with precision craftsmanship and finesse. “Arnaya is a luxury lifestyle brand that creates bespoke marble and stone products. Our craftsmanship is impeccable and creates the most beautiful designs in natural materials. The ability to take on natural materials and create amazing products which are appreciated by designers and audience alike. This makes me believe that Arnaya is ready to reach greater heights,” Manan Trivedi, Founder of Arnaya.

The signature line by Gauri Khan showcased, a range of products created by in-house designers and architects. This included art, home furniture, sinks, bathtubs, accessories and finishes for walls and floors; all crafted from natural stone expertly curated from around the world and processed through the best in class machinery, which is further enhanced by the best artisans truly make Arnaya products a class apart.

Says Gauri Khan, "I am happy to collaborate with Arnaya, a brand that is truly distinguished by its excellence in craftsmanship and leadership in the natural stone industry. These days innovative design solutions to create luxury interiors today are being looked out for. Arnaya’s range of products is an exciting innovation in stone and marble and I believe it is going to be of great interest to interior designers and architects."

For more information, please contact: tanaaz.bhatia@bottomline.co.in.

Image 1: Gauri Khan product Designer for Arnaya

Image 2: Manan Trivedi with Farhan Akhtar

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Palm oil producers to set up fund to fight critics

Palm oil producers will set up a joint fund to counter critics of the industry, a Malaysian government official said on Tuesday, amid growing scrutiny of a commodity which is accused of causing widespread environmental damage.The cultivatio...

With Last Dance of the Dead, Yemeni artist paints message for France

Three dangling bodies painted against a blood-red background shocked passersby in central Paris on Tuesday after a Yemeni artist unveiled a mural to denounce French arms sales to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in his homeland. The three-m...

Mexican president says latest foreign investment data positive

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the latest data on foreign direct investment to Mexico, which would be published later on Tuesday, was positive and showed continuing growth in inflows.Theyre going to surprise people,...

Kiran Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, says Puducherry CM

Kiran Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, slams her style of functioning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019